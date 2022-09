Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo (L) tangles with Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the UEFA Champions League match in Naples, Italy, on 7 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli's Piotr Zielinski chips the ball over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson during the UEFA Champions League match in Naples, Italy, on 7 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko (R) battles Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer during the UEFA Champions League match in Milan, Italy, on 7 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Roberto Bregani

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan during the UEFA Champions League match in Milan, Italy, on 7 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Roberto Bregani

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (L) scores against Porto during the UEFA Champions League match in Madrid on 7 September 2022. EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso celebrates after scoring against Porto during the UEFA Champions League match in Madrid on 7 September 2022. EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (R) tries to get past Vaclav Jemelka of Viktoria Plzen during the Champions League match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 7 September 2022. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Viktoria Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek (L) in action against FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during a UEFA Champions League match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 7 September 2022. EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Olympique Marseille's Eric Bailly (L) strikes the ball as Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match in London on 7 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison (L) celebrates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during the UEFA Champions League match in London on 7 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Robert Lewandowski had a triple Wednesday in his first Champions League match for Barcelona to lead the Blaugrana 5-1 over Viktoria Plzen, while his erstwhile Bayern Munich teammates cruised 2-0 against Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid scored twice in stoppage time to beat Porto.

The day's shocker unfolded at Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples, where Napoli thrashed Liverpool 4-1.