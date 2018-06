Polish national soccer team players Robert Lewandowski (L) and Tomasz Kedziora (R) attend a training session in Arlamow, Poland, on May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

Poland coach Adam Nawalka announced on Monday the final 23-player list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, crowned by Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is set to be one of the Poland internationals making their World Cup debut in Russia, as Poland returns to the tournament after a 12-year absence.