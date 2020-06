Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP looks on ahead of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2020 at the the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/MICHAEL DODGE

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday announced the creation of a commission to promote diversity in motorsport.

The British driver, the first black F1 champion, said in a Sunday Times op-ed that he would team up with Royal Academy of Engineering to make “real, tangible and measurable change” to tackle the stigma of racism that he himself has had to deal with in the sport. EFE-EPA