Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes Sunday triumphed at the Russian Grand Prix to become the first Formula One driver to secure his 100th career win.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates on the podium after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021.EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL
Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas, second placed Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (L) of Red Bull Racing and third Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (R) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow react on the podium after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021.EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates on the podium after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates with team members after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021.EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL
