British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates on the podium after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021.EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL

Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas, second placed Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (L) of Red Bull Racing and third Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (R) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow react on the podium after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021.EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates on the podium after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL