Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after the Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain, 09 May 2021. EFE/EPA/LARS BARON / POOL

Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (R) and Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing (L) react after the Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain 09 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Emilio Morenatti / POOL

First placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates with Ineos chairman and founder Jim Ratcliffe (R) on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain, 09 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Emilio Morenatti / POOL