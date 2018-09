Liberia's President George Weah (L) in action during an international friendly match between Liberia and Nigeria, to mark the official retirement Weah's official #14 Jersey for Liberia , at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberia's President George Weah (R) in action during an international friendly match between Liberia and Nigeria, to mark the official retirement Weah's official #14 Jersey for Liberia , at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

President George Weah (3-L), receives his #14 jersey from Mustapher Raji (2-R), President of the Liberia Football Association(LFA), an other officials after an international friendly match between Liberia and Nigeria, to mark the final retirement of his official #14 jersey for Liberia, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

The president of Liberia and former soccer legend George Weah was honored with the final retirement of his number 14 jersey, as seen in efe-epa photos released Wednesday.

The 51-year-old leader surprised fans by making a surprise appearance for Liberia in a friendly match against Nigeria on Monday, before receiving his jersey from the head of the Liberian soccer association, Mustapha Raji.