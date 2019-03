Vladimir Hernandez (L) of Atletico Nacional in action against Ivan Piris (R) of Libertad during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Libertad of Paraguay at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA0EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Jeison Lucumi (R) of Atletico Nacional celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Libertad of Paraguay at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Libertad qualified for the Group Stages of the Copa Libertadores after beating Atletico Nacional on penalties at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin on Thursday night.

The Paraguayans traveled to Colombia with a 1-0 goal lead from the first leg, which was wiped out in the 34th minute when Jeison Lucumi nodded in at the back post from Hernan Barcos’ lofted ball.