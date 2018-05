Ramiro Ballivian (L) of The Strongest of Bolivia in action against Alan Benitez (R) of Paraguay's Libertad during a match in the Copa Libertadores at the Hernando Siles Stadium, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Raul Castro (C) of The Strongest of Bolivia celebrates with his teammates Fernando Martelli (L) and Ramiro Ballivian (R) after scoring a goal against Paraguay's Libertad, during a match of the Copa Libertadores, at the Hernando Siles Stadium, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Oscar Cardozo (C) of Libertad scores against The Strongest during the Copa Libertadores group C soccer match at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Paraguayan soccer club Libertad on Thursday reached the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and took the lead in Group C after beating Bolivian side The Strongest 3-1.

Libertad now tops Group C with 12 points, while the Bolivian team sits at the bottom with three. Atletico Tucuman is in second place with nine points and Penarol in third with six.