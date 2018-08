Libertad's head coach Eduardo Villalba delivers a press conference at the headquarters of the club, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

A confident Libertad, after resurrecting in the Paraguayan league, was preparing Wednesday to host Boca Juniors in the second leg of a Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie.

Though Boca will start Thursday's contest with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, Libertad are feeling confident after recovering from their poor start to the domestic season to win three straight matches and move up to third place.