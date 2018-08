Boca Juniors' Frank Fabra (L) fights for the ball with Alianza Lima's Alejandro Hohberg (R) during the Copa Libertadores Group H match played on May 16, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

Libertad, which is in last place in the Paraguayan league, hopes to turn things around this week when it clashes with Argentina's Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16.

Libertad is heading into Wednesday's contest having lost all four matches it has played in the national tournament.