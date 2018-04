Libertad's Ronaldo Baez (top) vies for the ball with Peñarol's Ramon Arias during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and Peñarol of Uruguay at Dr. Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Libertad's Angel Lucena (R) vies for the ball with Peñarol's Cristian Rodriguez (L) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and Peñarol of Uruguay at Dr. Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Libertad's Ronaldo Baez (R) vies for the ball with Peñarol's Luis Maldonado (L) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and Peñarol of Uruguay at Dr. Nicolas Leoz Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

A free-kick goal by Oscar Cardozo in the 90th minute lifted Libertad to a 2-1 victory over Peñarol and gave the Paraguayan side its third victory in three games in this year's Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition.

Wednesday night's Group C match at Dr. Nicolas Leoz Stadium in Asuncion was action-packed from start to finish, with both sides showing a desire to come away with three points.