Libertad's Jose Canale (R) vies for the ball with The Strongest's Rolando Blackburn during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and The Strongest of Bolivia, at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Libertad's Pablo Da Silva (L) vies for the ball with The Strongest's Rolando Blackburn during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and The Strongest of Bolivia, at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The Strongest's Adolfo Machado celebrates after scoring during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and The Strongest of Bolivia, at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Libertad's goalkeeper Martin Silva (R) vies for the ball with The Strongest's Rolando Blackburn during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and The Strongest of Bolivia, at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan team Libertad crushed Bolivia's The Strongest 5-1 Wednesday in Asuncion's Nicolas Leoz stadium, with a hat-trick from Argentine forward Adrian Emmanuel Martinez, and qualified for the third phase of the Copa Libertadores.

Both teams started with even chances after last week's draw in the first leg in La Paz, but the Guarani team's strength was much higher this time around, especially during the second half.