Everton (C) of Gremio vies for the ball against Ivan Piris (L) of Libertas during a Copa Libertadores match between Gremio of Brasil and Libertad of Paraguay at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Libertad's Antonio Bareiro (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during a Copa Libertadores match between Gremio of Brasil and Libertad of Paraguay at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Paraguayan club Libertad stunned Brazilian team Gremio with a 1-0 victory at the Arena do Gremio in Brazil on Tuesday night that sees the Paraguayans go top of Copa Libertadores Group H.

The win maintained Libertad's 100 percent record in the Copa group stages this season after their 4-1 victory against Universidad Catolica last week.