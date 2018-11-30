The South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, on Nov. 29, 2018. The Copa Libertadores 2018 final between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 9. EFE-EPA/ Andres Cristaldo

The president of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Dominguez, holds a press conference at the Conmebol headquarters, in Luque, Paraguay, 29 November 2018. The Copa Libertadores 2018 final between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 9. EFE-EPA/ Andres Cristaldo

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played the night of Dec. 9 at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the president of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) said here Thursday.

"This is the king of sports. Those of us who know this and know that it's just win or lose and not kill or die are taking a step forward," Alejandro Dominguez said, alluding to the violence that forced the contest between the two Buenos Aires clubs to be postponed and moved to a neutral site.