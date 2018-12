Liga de Quito players celebrate their victory in the Ecuadorian soccer final over Emelec, in Quito on Dec. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito's Jose Quintero view for the ball with Emelec's Dixon Arroyo (l) during their final match in Quito on Dec. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito's Jose Quintero fights for the ball with Emelec's Ronaldo Johnson in their teams' final match in Quito on Dec. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito broke an eight-year Ecuadorian soccer league title drought by defeating Emelec 1-0 in Guayaquil on Sunday.

Anderson Julio scored the second-leg match's lone goal for Liga just nine minutes into play, after scoring in the 1-1 draw at Emelec's home stadium last Wednesday.