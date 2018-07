Olimpia's Brian Montenegro (R) in action against Cerro Porteño's Raul Caceres on March 10, 2018, at Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan forward Brian Montenegro is joining Liga de Quito following the surprise departure of the Ecuadorian team's star and top scorer, Argentine Hernan Barcos, a club representative told EFE.

Montenegro recently left Paraguay's Olympia to focus on signing with Liga de Quito, which is coached by Uruguayan Pablo Repetto.