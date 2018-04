Liga de Quito's Gaston Rodriguez (R) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana match between Liga de Quito and Club Deportivo Guabira in Quito, Ecuador, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Liga de Quito's Christian Cruz (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Guabira's Diego Hoyos (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match between Liga de Quito and Club Deportivo Guabira in Quito, Ecuador, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito's Hernan Barcos (C) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana match between Liga de Quito and Club Deportivo Guabira in Quito, Ecuador, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito's Christian Cruz (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Guabira's Marcelo Eduardo Aguirre (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match between Liga de Quito and Club Deportivo Guabira in Quito, Ecuador, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito won 2-1 against Bolivia's Club Deportivo Guabira in Quito in the first leg of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana, but the Bolivian team still has hopes to reach the next round of the tournament.

Uruguayan Gaston Rodriguez and the Argentine Hernan Barcos each scored a goal for the Ecuadorian team in the 26th and 40th minute, respectively, while the Bolivian team scored in the 58th minute thanks to Jorge Pizarro.