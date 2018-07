Vasco da Gama's Andre do Nascimento (R) vies for the ball with Jonathan Borja of Liga de Quito during the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25, in Quito. EFE-EPA/Rolando Enriquez

Thiago Galhardo of Vasco da Gama celebrates after converting a penalty against Liga de Quito in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25, in Quito. EFE-EPA/Rolando Enriquez

Juan Anangono (C) of Liga de Quito celebrates after scoring a goal against Vasco da Gama is the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25, in Quito. EFE-EPA/Rolando Enriquez

Striker Juan Luis Anangono scored twice to lead Liga de Quito over visiting Vasco da Gama 3-1 in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie.

The hosts were at their finest for the first 20 minutes of Wednesday night's contest at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Anangono - in the 7th minute - and Jhojan Julio.