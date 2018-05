Liga de Quito players celebrate after advancing to the next round of the Copa Sudamericana following a match against Club Deportivo Guabira on May 8, 2018, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Liga de Quito blew out Delfin 3-0, expanding its lead in the Ecuadorian Serie A tournament.

Jose Quinteros scored in the 21st minute, Fernando Guerrero added Liga's second goal in the 69th minute and Uruguayan Gaston Rodriguez finished off Delfin with a goal in the 74th minute of Monday's match.