Liga de Quito's Jhojan Esmaides Julio (L) vies for the ball with Deportivo Cali's Andres Perez (C) during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Liga de Quito of Ecuador and Deportivo Cali of Colombia at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Jefferson Intriago (L) of LDU Quito vies for the ball with Darwin Andrade (R) of Deportivo Cali during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between LDU Quito of Ecuador and Deportivo Cali of Colombia at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 22,2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Liga de Quito's Anderson Julio (R) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Liga de Quito of Ecuador and Deportivo Cali of Colombia at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME