Liga de Quito's Fernando Guerrero (R) vies for the ball with Emelec's Romario Caicedo during the first leg of the Ecuadorian soccer league final, a match played on Dec. 12, 2018, at George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Alvarado

Liga de Quito's Hernan Pellarano (R) vies for the ball with Emelec's Joel Lopez during the first leg of the Ecuadorian soccer league final, a match played on Dec. 12, 2018, at George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Alvarado

Liga de Quito's Christian Cruz (right) vies for the ball with Emelec's Romario Caicedo during the first leg of the Ecuadorian soccer league final, a match played on Dec. 12, 2018, at George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Alvarado

Liga de Quito executed its defensive game plan to near perfection to secure a 1-1 draw against host Emelec in the first leg of the Ecuadorian soccer final.

Both Liga, winner of the 2018 season's February-July first stage, and second-stage champion Emelec had relied on stingy defense to reach the finals and they stayed true to their identities on Wednesday night at George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil.