Liga de Quito players celebrate on May 8, 2018, after beating Bolivia's Club Deportivo Guabira in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, to advance to the next round of the Copa Sudamericana. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Liga de Quito's 2-1 win over Macara helped it regain the top spot in the Ecuadorian league, pushing fan-favorite Barcelona into second place in the standings.

Johjan Julio opened the scoring for Liga on Monday night and Argentine Hernan Barcos added a second goal on a free kick.