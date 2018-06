Liga de Quito's Julio Anderson (R) fights for the ball with Guabira's Luis Hurtado during the Copa Sudamericana match played on May 8, 2018, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Liga de Quito played to a 0-0 tie over the weekend against a tough Aucas team, but the club is still clinging to first place in Ecuador's Serie A standings.

Liga de Quito is in the top spot, with 42 points, while Barcelona sits in second place, with 38 points, following its 5-1 blowout of Delfin on Sunday.