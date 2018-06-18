Liga de Quito players celebrate after defeating Bolivia's Club Deportivo Guabira in a Copa Sudamericana match on May 8, 2018, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Liga de Quito remains in first place and on track to win the first stage of the Ecuadorian league tournament following the action over the weekend.

Liga de Quito, which edged Tecnico Universitario 1-0 on Friday, is in first place, with 41 points.