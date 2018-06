Liga de Quito's Hernan Barcos (C) celebrates after scoring during a Copa Sudamericana match between Liga de Quito and Club Deportivo Guabira in Quito, Ecuador, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito and Universidad Catolica will square off Monday in a crucial contest of the Ecuadorian soccer league's first stage.

Liga sits atop the standings with 42 points with just three games remaining, while Universidad Catolica is in third place with 37 points.