Liga de Quito's Fernando Guerrero (R) fights for the ball with Guabira's Carlos Montenegro (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match between Ecuador's Liga de Quito and Bolivia's Club Deportivo Guabira in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Liga de Quito is on a roll, winning the first stage of the Ecuadorian league tournament and heading into the final, as well as booking a spot in the 2019 Copa Libertadores.

Barcelona, for its part, locked up second place in the standings with a 2-0 win over Tecnico Universitario on Sunday.