Liga de Quito players celebrate after advancing to the next round of the Copa Sudamericana despite losing to Bolivia's Club Deportivo Guabira on May 8, 2018, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Liga de Quito hopes to get going again on offense when it takes on Brazil's Vasco da Gama in the Ecuadorian capital this week in the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana.

Vasco da Gama, for its part, is heading into Wednesday's match at Quito's Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium needing to make adjustments on the defensive side of the game.