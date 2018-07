Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira celebrates after scoring a goal against Colombia on Jan. 18, 2017, in the South American Under-20 Championship in Riobamba, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Liga MX club Morelia said it signed Paraguayan forward Sebastian Ferreira to a contract.

"He arrives from Paraguay's Club Olimpia on a final transfer. In the next few days, he will travel here for a physical examination," the club said in a statement.