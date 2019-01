Pachuca manager Pako Ayestaran watches his team in action against Queretaro in the Liga MX Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 12, 2019, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Liga MX club Pachuca fired Spanish manager Pako Ayestaran after his squad was blown out by America 3-0 in 2019 Clausura tournament action.

"We want to thank him for his professionalism and for his contributions as manager to the Tuzos, and we wish him much success in his future ventures," Pachuca said in a statement sent to media outlets.