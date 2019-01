River Plate's Jonathan Maidana (L) battles Boca Juniors player Sebastian VIlla for the ball during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 11, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martinez

Argentine defender Jonathan Maidana said Sunday he was joining Liga MX club Toluca and was ready to help his new team fight for the 2019 Clausura tournament title.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity. It's a big challenge. I'm joining a great club and, hopefully, I'll be able to contribute and together we'll pursue the goals set," Maidana said after arriving in Mexico.