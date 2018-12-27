Roger Martinez from Mexican soccer team America (L) and Rodrigo Noya (R) from Veracruz vie for the ball in a match at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Núñez

English forward Colin Kazim-Richards, who played for the Turkish national team and Mexico's Lobos BUAP, has signed with Liga MX club Veracruz, the team's management said.

Kazim-Richards scored three goals for the Lobos BUAP in 10 matches.