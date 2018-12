Protesters wear yellow vests as they demonstrate in Langon, near Bordeaux, France, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

France's top-tier soccer league announced Wednesday the postponement of two games of Ligue 1 at the request of regional authorities due to the Yellow Vest political crisis sweeping across the western European country.

The matches of Nantes-Montpellier and Nice-Saint Etienne were scheduled to be held this weekend yet have now been delayed.