Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum puts up a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (R) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (L) defends during the second quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (R) shoot past defending Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (L) during the second half at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard scored 33 points to spearhead his team to a 97-92 road win at the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday.

This was the Trail Blazers' fifth straight win, while the Celtics slipped to their fourth consecutive loss.