Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (L) turns to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (R) defends during the Western Conference second round playoff game six between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE DIPAOLA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (L) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (R) defends during the Western Conference second round playoff game six between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE DIPAOLA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (L) shoots as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (R) defends during the Western Conference second round playoff game six between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE DIPAOLA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard Damian Lillard scored 32 points on Thursday to help the Portland Trail Blazers avoid elimination in the NBA Western Conference semifinals by beating the Denver Nuggets 119-108, forcing Game 7 of the best-of-seven playoff series, now tied at 3-3.

Lillard scored 17 points in the third quarter when the Trail Blazers managed to build a significant lead, and topped a list of four Portland players who scored in double digits.