Playmaker Damian Lillard netted 39 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat Los Angeles Lakers 108-103 at their home court on Monday and stop their five-game winning streak.

Lillard, who converted 12 out of 25 field goal attempts - including 6-of-11 from behind the arc - also had six assists and five rebounds.