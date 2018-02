Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (L) looks to pass as Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson (R) defends during the first half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner (R), Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (C) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier (L) reach out for a loose ball during the first half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Portland Trail Blazers' All-Star point guard Damian Lillard netted a season-high 50 points in his team's 118-100 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Friday.

Lillard, who picked up 22 points in the third quarter alone, played for 29 minutes and shot 16-of-26 from the field and 8-of-13 from 3-point range and 10-of-10 from the free throw line.