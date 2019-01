Nicolas Pepe (2-R) of Lille OSC celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Olympique Marseille during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France, 25 January. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Mario Balotelli of Olympique Marseille celebrates after scoring a goal against Lille OSC during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Florian Thauvin of Olympique Marseille receives a red card from French referee Amaury Delerue during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French referee Amaury Delerue interrupts the match after the supporters have thrown projectiles during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Jordan Amavi (C) of Olympique Marseille, Nemanja Radonjic (L) and Mehmet Zeki Celik (R) of Lille OSC in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Lille, thanks to two goals from their Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe, won against Olympique Marseille 1-2 on Friday, in a match that was stopped for more than half an hour in the second half, after a firecracker exploded near the edge of the pitch.

It was in the 57th minute that umpire Amaury Delerue decided to stop the match, after a firecracker exploded near where Marseille's Jordan Amavi and Kevin Strootman were standing.