Manchester United announced Wednesday the contract renewal of the first team's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof until 2024.
The new deal included an option to extend the contract for one more year, until 2025.
Victor Lindelof of Manchester United speaks during a press conference at the WACA in Perth, Australia, 16 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
