Michelle Gisin of Switzerland in action during the Downhill portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway reacts in the finish area during the Downhill portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Lindsey Vonn of the USA speeds down the slope during the Downhill portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Lindsey Vonn of the USA reacts in the finish area during the Downhill portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The USA's Lindsey Vonn led the field on Thursday after the downhill portion of the women's alpine skiing combined downhill event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

33-year-old Vonn posted a time of 1:39.37, 0.74 seconds faster than Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel in second.