Just two months after their painful shootout defeat by Italy in the Eurocup final, the English national soccer team returned to Wembley stadium to take another step on the road to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, this time triumphing 4-0 over Andorra in a match where Jesse Lingard, scoring twice and in the center of the action virtually all the way, was the star.

Gareth Southgate's boys were not worried in going up against tiny and weak Andorra, and he made 11 changes - a first since 1982 - prior to the match, sending in numerous players who have not received much playing time so far.EFE