FC Barcelona's Leo Messi warms up during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Leganes FC at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Toni Albir

Tribute to Emiliano Sala, on the grids of the training center in La Joneliere, Nantes, France, Jan. 25, 2019.EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Barcelona's superstar Argentina forward Lionel Messi called Friday on United Kingdom authorities to resume the search for his fellow countryman Emiliano Sala who went missing over the English Channel.

Messi's call came a day after police on the Channel Island of Guernsey, a self-governing British Crown dependency, said that the search for Sala, 28, and the pilot of the single-engine Piper Malibu PA 46 aircraft was being suspended after authorities were unable to find any trace of the two missing persons or the aircraft.