A top European Union court on Thursday ruled that world-famous soccer player Lionel Messi could register his surname as a trademark, overturning a previous decision taken by the office for intellectual property on the basis that it was phonetically similar to an existing Spanish company.

The conclusion from the General Court of the EU put an end to a dispute between the Argentine mega-star and Spanish sports and leisure company MASSI, who had successfully complained to the EU Office for Intellectual Property (EUIPO) in Nov. 2011, just three months after the soccer player had filed for permission to trademark his own sports brand MESSI.