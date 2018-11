Fulham's Cyrus Christie reacts with Maxime Le Marchand after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring the second goal making the score 2-0 during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool topped visiting Fulham 2-0 in Premier League action Sunday, bouncing back from its recent 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League and the 1-1 English league tie with Arsenal.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool on a left-footed shot from inside the box at the end of a successful run down the right side, four minutes before first-half stoppage time.