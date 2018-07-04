Éric Abidal (R),next to Barclone vice president Jordi Mestre (C) and sports director Deportivo, Pep Segura (L) during a press conference at FC Barcelona, June 19, 2018. EFE/FILE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Spain's judiciary and the official body that oversees organ transplants acknowledged Wednesday they had opened investigations into whether a former president of Barcelona football club had acted unlawfully in obtaining a replacement liver for one of its star players.

The Supreme Court of Barcelona said it had investigated Sandro Rosell, who was FC Barcelona's president from 2010-2014, over the alleged illegal purchase of a liver for defender Eric Abidal, who had been diagnosed with a hepatic tumor in 2012.