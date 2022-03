Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) tries to protect the ball from West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on 5 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring against West Ham United during the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on 5 March 2022.

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini (L) vies for the ball with Liverpool's Fabinho during the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on 5 March 2022.

Liverpool edged West Ham United 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday to stay on the heels of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

With a seventh straight win in the league, the Reds improved to 63 points, just 3 behind the defending champions, who host United on Sunday in the Manchester derby. West Ham are fifth on 45 points.