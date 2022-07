Liverpool's Darwin Nuñez (L) battles Manchester City's Rodri during the FA Community Shield match in Leicester, England, on 30 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring against Liverpool during the FA Community Shield match in Leicester, England, on 30 July 2022.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (No. 11) converts a penalty against Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during the FA Community Shield match in Leicester, England, on 30 July 2022.

Manchester City's Phil Foden (R) in action against Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Community Shield match in Leicester, England, on 30 July 2022.