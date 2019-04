Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas (R) looks on as teammate Felipe vies for the ball with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, April 9. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) battles Otavio of Porto during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, April 9. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL

Naby Keita (L) of Liverpool FC tries to evade Porto's Danilo Pereira during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, April 9. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win here Tuesday over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The Portuguese side came into the contest as underdogs against the Reds, who lost last year's final to Real Madrid and are eager for another chance to hoist the Champions League trophy.