England's Jordan Henderson reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match against Sweden in Samara, Russia, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool captain and midfielder Jordan Henderson signed a multi-year contract extension on Monday, the Premier League club said in a statement.

The 28-year-old England international joined the Reds in the summer of 2011, and has made 283 appearances and scored 24 goals.