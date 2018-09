Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain held at the Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain held at the Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's German coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday backed his Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, whose form was questioned by some fans.

After a record-breaking season, Salah has failed to score since notching the Reds' winner against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 25 and was partially responsible for Paris Saint Germain's second goal in their UEFA Champions League clash.