Juergen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, reacts during a press conference held at the Anfield in Liverpool, England, on April 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Monday said the club's fans know how to bring an electrifying show of support for their side in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Roma.

Klopp also said he also expects the fans to welcome Roma as guests when Liverpool hosts the Serie A side at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday.